Cyclist from Halifax killed in collision in Pembroke, N.S.

A 58-year-old Halifax man cycling in Pembroke on Saturday afternoon was struck and killed by an SUV.
RCMP said they were called at 2:45 p.m. to Hwy 215.
“An SUV travelling southwest on Hwy. 215 and a cyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction collided as the cyclist was attempting to cross the roadway,” RCMP wrote in a release.
The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver — a 64-year-old man from Pembroke — was taken to Windsor RCMP detachment for a breath test. He was later released. The investigation continues.
