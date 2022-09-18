Cyclist from Halifax killed in collision in Pembroke, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old Halifax man cycling in Pembroke on Saturday afternoon was struck and killed by an SUV.

RCMP said they were called at 2:45 p.m. to Hwy 215.

“An SUV travelling southwest on Hwy. 215 and a cyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction collided as the cyclist was attempting to cross the roadway,” RCMP wrote in a release.

The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver — a 64-year-old man from Pembroke — was taken to Windsor RCMP detachment for a breath test. He was later released. The investigation continues.