Island Health: 2 ERs on temporary closures due to staffing shortages

A community off the coast of Northern Vancouver Island will now see its emergency room closed overnight for another two weeks.

The emergency department at the Cormorant Island Community Health Centre in Alert Bay has been closed overnight since Aug. 2 due to a “nursing shortage.”

“At this time, Island Health does not have enough nursing staff in the region to maintain safe, consistent 24/7 ED services at the (Cormorant Island Community Health Centre),” Island Health staff said in a release.

The closure was supposed to lift after two weeks but has been extended three times by Island Health.

Cormorant Island is in the traditional territory of the ‘Namgis First Nation.

The nation’s Chief Councillor said the island has no full-time registered nurses and has long depended on travel nurses.

In emergency situations overnight, he said people have to be transported off the island for care.

“In emergency medicine, there is something that was developed and learned a long time ago called ‘the golden hour,’” said Don Svanvik, ‘Namgis First Nation Chief Councillor.

“When someone is seriously injured, they want to be in a hospital within an hour. So when we have to transport to Port McNeill that uses up that time.”

The health-care centre’s emergency room is now scheduled to return to 24-hour service on Sept. 30, 2022, if it’s not extended again.

“Island Health continues to work diligently on recruitment and strategies to secure additional nursing coverage, with the goal of resuming 24/7 ED services at the CICHC as quickly as possible,” said Island Health staff.

The health authority has also announced another temporary closure at the emergency department in Port McNeill’s hospital.

The department is closed from 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, until 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, due to “limited staffing availability.”

Island Health says anyone experiencing a health emergency should go still call 911 or head to Port Hardy Hospital.

Global News has reached out to Island Health for further comment.

