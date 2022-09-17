Menu

Canada

Trudeau attends Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state ahead of meeting King Charles III

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2022 9:13 am
Click to play video: 'Queen’s funeral: Trudeau arrives in London with Canadian delegation' Queen’s funeral: Trudeau arrives in London with Canadian delegation
There was a sense of history on the flight from Canada to London, U.K., on Friday as a unique group of Canadians made their way to the city ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau spent time speaking with members of the delegation aboard. Abigail Bimman has more.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stopped to view Queen Elizabeth‘s casket ahead of a meeting with King Charles III in London.

Livestream footage from Westminster Hall briefly showed Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, as they stopped by the queen’s flag-draped coffin.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney joins massive queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

Trudeau is one of dozens of world leaders who are in London ahead of Monday’s royal funeral.

Trending Stories

According to his agenda, Trudeau will sign a book of condolences for the monarch before having an audience with King Charles III later today.

Canada’s delegation to London also includes Gov. Gen Mary Simon and her husband, former governors general Michaelle Jean and David Johnston, as well as former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders will also attend the funeral, as will several Order of Canada recipients including former swimmer Mark Tewksbury and actress Sandra Oh.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau London trudeau Queen Elizabeth II queen elizabeth death King Charles III Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

