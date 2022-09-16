Coquitlam RCMP investigate Thursday night gunfire between 2 vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are investigating after shots were fired between two vehicles Thursday night.

RCMP said callers reported gunfire between a dark-coloured sedan and a white SUV near Hart Street and Henderson Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Officers attended the area, and police said they later recovered shell casings in the 600 block of Roderick Avenue.

“If you witnessed this incident or saw a dark-coloured sedan with damage to the side-view mirror and a white SUV, our investigators would like to speak with you,” Cpl Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

Police are also seeking any video shot in the 600 block of Roderick Avenue or the surrounding streets of Henderson Avenue, Hart Street and alleyways between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquiltam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

