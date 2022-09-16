Help wanted: N.B. events in a pinch to find enough volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

While many businesses have struggled to find workers in light of an ongoing labour shortage, organizers in the volunteer space are experiencing similar conditions, even for marquee events.

On Sunday, the Terry Fox Run will return in full force across Canada for the first time since 2019. The entirely volunteer-led event will see about 20,000 people chip in to ensure the day runs smoothly.

“It’s never ever easy. I mean, at every single run site this Sunday, you’ll see signs that say ‘volunteers needed,’” said Martha McClew, vice-president of community and school fundraising at the Terry Fox Foundation.

McClew said a substantial reason for the lack of volunteers across charities is that “nobody seems to have time anymore,” admitting it can be a large commitment for most.

While the event will continue to accept any volunteers, McClew said they are most excited to have their annual tradition back in person across Canada.

“The Terry Fox Run has become part of the Canadian landscape. It’s like a fall tradition for so many people, and to be without it in addition to all of the challenges and anxiety of the pandemic, I think was really, really hard.”

A need for volunteers isn’t exclusive to the Terry Fox Foundation. Earlier this week, only days before the start of the Harvest Music Festival in Fredericton, N.B., organizers issued a public call-out for more volunteers.

A post on social media Tuesday said the festival was “still looking to fill a few positions for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

Ryan Sullivan, the director of volunteers for the festival, said about 50,000 people descend on their site to have a good time.

“It takes about 500 volunteers, some working multiple shifts throughout the week, to make this go, as we’ve been able to fortunately do so many times before, and so as we get closer and closer every year, we put a little push on to get extra volunteers,” said Sullivan.

While the festival has reached the halfway point, Sullivan said they continue to bring on new volunteers whenever possible. This year, he said, the shortage hasn’t reached a level that impacts operations.

The festival has become reliant on its energy to draw more volunteers.

“People get excited, they see the street closures, they see the tents going up, and they just want to be part of it, and so we see that bit of a surge near the end that really helps us bring it all together.”

Both Sullivan and McClew stated their volunteers continue to rise to the occasion, and regardless of how large their team ends up, the show must go on.