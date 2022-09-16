Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Slaying the dragon boat: Calgary senior’s last wish to get on the water fulfilled

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 5:46 pm
Waverunners and Doreen on the dragon boat Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Waverunners and Doreen on the dragon boat Thursday evening. Courtesy: Calgary Dragon Boat Society

Doreen Schneider (Bostock) is just a few months away from her 94th birthday.

The Calgary senior loves watching dragon boats gliding along the Glenmore Reservoir and reminiscing with her daughter about the years she spent paddling in the Okanagan Lake decades ago.

Doreen Schneider (Bostock) View image in full screen
Doreen Schneider (Bostock). Mike Hills/Global News

“Mom and I have been watching from the ridge and every time she saw them she got so emotional and all the memories came back for her,” daughter Diane Jones said.

Story continues below advertisement
Diane Jones, Doreen’s Daughter. View image in full screen
Diane Jones, Doreen’s Daughter. Mike Hills/Global News

She wanted to do everything possible to make her mom’s wish come true and to help her re-ignite her passion, so she contacted the Calgary Dragon Boat Society for help.

The team didn’t hesitate.

“It’s over the top, she would never imagine this could happen that she would ever get back in a dragon boat,” Jones said.

Doreen and the Waverunners. View image in full screen
Doreen and the Waverunners. Courtesy: Calgary Dragon Boat Society

Layton Sergeant is with the Calgary Dragon Boat Society and a coach on the team, Waverunners. He was thrilled to surprise the senior and get her out on a boat one more time.

Story continues below advertisement
Layton Sergeant, Calgary Dragon Boat Society member. View image in full screen
Layton Sergeant, Calgary Dragon Boat Society member. Mike Hills/Global News

“You can come out, no matter how old you are and whatever skill level, enjoy the sport and friendship and love of being out in the water,” Sergeant said.

Slaying the dragon boat: Calgary senior’s last wish to get on the water fulfilled - image View image in full screen
Mike Hills/Global News

Doreen in the boat, beside her daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

Schneider was out on the water for almost an hour, feeling exhilarated and reflecting back on her times during competition. The team invited her to be an honorary lifetime member.

“This is just so amazing. What a thrill!” Schneider said.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Water tagSenior tagBucket List tagDragon Boat tagWish tagreservoir tagPaddles tagCalgary Dragon Boat Society tagCalgary senior dragon boat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers