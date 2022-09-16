Slaying the dragon boat: Calgary senior’s last wish to get on the water fulfilled

Send this page to someone via email

Doreen Schneider (Bostock) is just a few months away from her 94th birthday.

The Calgary senior loves watching dragon boats gliding along the Glenmore Reservoir and reminiscing with her daughter about the years she spent paddling in the Okanagan Lake decades ago.

View image in full screen Doreen Schneider (Bostock). Mike Hills/Global News

“Mom and I have been watching from the ridge and every time she saw them she got so emotional and all the memories came back for her,” daughter Diane Jones said.

View image in full screen Diane Jones, Doreen’s Daughter. Mike Hills/Global News

“This is a dream come true for my mom.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a dream come true for my mom."

She wanted to do everything possible to make her mom’s wish come true and to help her re-ignite her passion, so she contacted the Calgary Dragon Boat Society for help.

The team didn’t hesitate.

“It’s over the top, she would never imagine this could happen that she would ever get back in a dragon boat,” Jones said.

View image in full screen Doreen and the Waverunners. Courtesy: Calgary Dragon Boat Society

Layton Sergeant is with the Calgary Dragon Boat Society and a coach on the team, Waverunners. He was thrilled to surprise the senior and get her out on a boat one more time.

View image in full screen Layton Sergeant, Calgary Dragon Boat Society member. Mike Hills/Global News

“You can come out, no matter how old you are and whatever skill level, enjoy the sport and friendship and love of being out in the water,” Sergeant said.

View image in full screen Mike Hills/Global News

Doreen in the boat, beside her daughter.

Schneider was out on the water for almost an hour, feeling exhilarated and reflecting back on her times during competition. The team invited her to be an honorary lifetime member.

“This is just so amazing. What a thrill!” Schneider said.

