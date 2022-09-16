Ontario investing $1.8M in surveillance cameras, upgrading systems to tackle crime

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is investing $1.8 million for new cameras and better technology to “enhance police efforts to prevent crime, especially gun and gang violence.”

The funding will go through Ontario’s CCTV (closed circuit television) grant program.

The government said the money will be used replace outdated equipment systems, install new or more CCTV surveillance cameras and expand current technology.

They also said the cameras will go in areas where there is known gun and gang violence or where drug and human trafficking is most prevalent.

Ontario’s CCTV grant program was originally launched in August 2022 and is part of the province’s guns, gangs and violence reduction strategy.

“Our government is determined to provide police services with the tools and resources they need to keep Ontarians safe,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

“CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work to detect, prevent and deter criminal activity, especially in areas of gun and gang violence and other serious crimes,” Kerzner continued. “This funding will help police services strengthen CCTV capacity and improve crime prevention efforts to better protect communities.”