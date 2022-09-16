1 arrested after $1.7M grow-op busted in Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Markham, Ont., man faces charges under the Cannabis Act after OPP seized more than 1,700 illegal cannabis plants in Madoc, east of Peterborough, on Thursday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an investigation, a warrant was seized at a property on St. Lawrence Street East in Madoc where officers seized more than 1,700 marijuana plants and approximately 1.4 kilograms of dried cannabis bud. OPP say the seizure is worth more than $1.7 million.

Chien Lin, 28, of Markham, was arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act with unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing, unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it and unlawfully cultivating, propagating or harvesting a cannabis plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Oct. 17, OPP said Friday.

OPP say the investigation involved the provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team, community street crime unit and the OPP’s emergency response team.