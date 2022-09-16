Westbank First Nation elects new chief and council

Send this page to someone via email

Robert Louie has again been elected as Chief of Westbank First Nation, bringing 24 years of experience in the role back to his community.

Thursday’s election saw Louie, who was unseated as chief in 2016 by Roxanne Lindley, elected with 258 votes, which was slightly more than double the number of votes Lindley got this time around. Lindley, who lost the 2019 election to Christopher Derickson, garnered 127 votes in this year’s election.

Derickson stepped down earlier this year, alleging corruption in the band.

The four Councillors serving alongside Louie include incumbents Andrea Alexander and Jordan Coble, and newly elected Councillors Angie Derrickson and Sara Tronson.

On Thursday, 391 votes were cast with five ballots being rejected, out of 701 eligible voters. Council will be sworn in at an Oath of Office meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 20, with each to serve a three-year term.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to being a longtime WFN political leader, Louie is the owner of Indigenous World Winery and Distillery, Kelowna West Manufacturing Home Park and other business ventures. Earlier this year, he was recognized by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business with a lifetime achievement award.

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation elects new chief (Sept. 20, 2019)