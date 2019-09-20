Westbank First Nation elects new chief

Westbank First Nation voted in a new chief on Thursday.

Christopher Raymond Derickson defeated incumbent chief Roxanne Lindley 200 to 174 in voting.

Lindley had been chief for one term, having won the 2016 election. She was the first female chief for Westbank First Nation.

Derickson was on WFN’s council before running to become chief. He was first elected to council in 2012.

All told, 377 votes were cast, with one ballot being rejected, according to the Westbank First Nation.

Voting for council also took place, with 11 people vying for four council spots.

Earning the four spots were Jordan Coble (226 votes), Andrea Alexander (206), Lorrie Hogaboam (155) and Fernanda Alexander (133).