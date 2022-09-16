2 injured, over $500,000 in damage after overnight fire at Burlington residence

Firefighters are estimating damage to a Burlington residence to be around $500,000 following a blaze early Friday on Winding Way.
The fire began in a living room around 1 a.m. Two occupants of the home were sent to hospital with serious injuries.
The multiple alarm blaze resulted in the deployment of 22 firefighters to the residence in which smoke and flames could be seen from the exterior of the home.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the incident.
