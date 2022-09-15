Concerns raised over ‘death trap’ intersection in Morinville

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Morinville say something has to be done about what one parent describes as a “dangerous death trap” intersection in the town north of Edmonton.

On Thursday morning, concerned parents and community members gathered at the intersection of 100 Avenue/Highway 642 and Grandin Drive in Morinville to voice and show their concerns.

“This intersection has become a very dangerous death trap, in my opinion,” said Marcy Nolin, a parent of two kids who go to a nearby high school. “It has become a very busy intersection.

“We’ve had numerous close calls. Lots of kids have been almost hit.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We've had numerous close calls. Lots of kids have been almost hit."

The intersection on the east end of town is a four-way stop. In total, there are 18 lanes of traffic that filter through the intersection, leading to heavy traffic backups at times.

With four schools in the vicinity, there are also a lot of pedestrians that use the crossing.

“We have had concerns about safety on this road shared with us before,” said Clint Moroziuk, superintendent of schools for Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools.

“There are concerns over, I think, some of the controls at the intersections and crossings here as it is quite a busy roadway… We are aware that is has been an issue for a while and we have had discussions with officials from both municipal and provincial governments. The safety of our students is, of course, a top priority as I know it is for both of those as well.”

Nolin is among several concerned residents calling for lights to be installed at the intersection.

“The sun comes into the driver’s eyes in the morning and it just blocks out everything. So crossing guards will not work, a roundabout will not work because it’s a multi-lane traffic route. So therefore, we believe that lights are the answer.”

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, who was elected in 2021, said he heard the concerns while on the campaign trail, but adds the intersection has been an issue for years.

“We heard it from residents that this is one of the main intersections where we have issues in our community,” he said Thursday. “We now have kids crisscrossing. There’s more kids walking across. Our community is growing, for sure. It has enlarged itself.

“Parents are now driving kids to schools, which they should be able to walk their kids. Their kids should be able to walk through this intersection.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Parents are now driving kids to schools, which they should be able to walk their kids. Their kids should be able to walk through this intersection."

The Town of Morinville said it is working with stakeholders and the Ministry of Transportation on possible solutions, but added any changes to the Highway 642 (Grandin Drive) must be approved by the province.

“The Town of Morinville is responsible for determining the traffic measures they feel most appropriate for roadways in the town,” read a statement from the town.

“We determine this through transportation master plans, pedestrian crossing reviews, intersection usage studies and public engagement. From this work, a proposal is presented to Alberta Transportation for input, review, and approval.

“Alberta Transportation ultimately has the final approval on projects that affect their highways.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Alberta Transportation ultimately has the final approval on projects that affect their highways."

Meanwhile, the province said it has heard the concerns and takes them seriously, but it is the town’s responsibility to make changes as needed.

“Since 2019, new development in the area has affected the intersection at Highway 642 and Grandin Drive,” said a statement from Hadyn Place, the transportation ministry’s acting chief of staff.

“When new development takes place within a community, municipalities and developers are responsible for making the necessary infrastructure improvements. Alberta Transportation will work with municipalities or developers to help determine what improvements are required.”

The province added the onus is on drivers to be attentive at crosswalks and local police to enforce speed limits.

“With children back in school, we all need to help keep them safe on our roads,” Place said.

Boersma said he has met with government officials, but added council and administration continues to work to ensure they find solutions to the ongoing challenge.

“We are consistently working towards an end,” he said.

“We have 18 lanes of traffic trying to all get out. And at that four-way (stop), that’s a tough one.”

Boersma said the town has installed all available safety enhancements, including enhanced large stop signs, flashing red stop signs and targeted enforcement by community peace officers. He said signalization or a roundabout is currently being studied.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, the mayor was directed to invite local school boards, Transportation Minister Prasad Panda and Morinville – St. Albert MLA Dale Nally to a meeting to discuss the ongoing concerns and possible solutions for the intersection.

An open house will be held on Oct. 26 where residents will be presented with traffic flow studies done at the intersection, as well as at the intersection at Cardiff Road and 100 Street.

Boersma said he hasn’t yet seen what the traffic studies entail.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News