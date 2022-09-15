Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario Provincial Police arrest Barrie, Ont. man in connection with string of thefts

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 5:31 pm
OPP crusier. View image in full screen
OPP crusier. File

The Blue Mountain Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and Collingwood Police have arrested a 42-year-old Barrie, Ont., man concerning several thefts involving vehicles.

Police say the arrest comes after a lengthy investigation into motor vehicle thefts from May 2020 to August 2022 in the Collingwood, Huronia West, Midland, Caledon, Orillia and Muskoka and Dufferin areas.

Officers say the accused would gain access to the vehicles parked at trailheads in remote areas by smashing a window and then made off with currency and numerous personal items.

In the process of the thefts, officers say the thief caused thousands of dollars of damage to the vehicles.

Read more: OPP identify Collingwood man as victim of deadly Meaford, Ont. crash

As a result of the investigation, which began in January 2021, officers have now charged a 42-year-old male from Barrie with 10 counts of mischief under $5,000, seven counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and one count of failing to comply with probation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Barrie man is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Oct. 18.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police believe there might be more thefts from motor vehicle offences at trailhead parking lots which were not reported at the time.

Police are asking people who experienced similar incidents between Jul. 13 and Sept. 4, 2022, to contact the Community Street Crimes Unit of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321.

Click to play video: '1 injured following crash into hydro pole on County Road 2 in Hamilton Township' 1 injured following crash into hydro pole on County Road 2 in Hamilton Township
1 injured following crash into hydro pole on County Road 2 in Hamilton Township
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagTheft tagBarrie tagVehicle Theft tagMidland tagMuskoka tagDufferin tagOntario Provincal Police tagCollingwood police tagBlue Mountain Detachment of the Ontario Provincal Police tagCadedon tagPrillia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers