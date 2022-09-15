Ontario Provincial Police arrest Barrie, Ont. man in connection with string of thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The Blue Mountain Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and Collingwood Police have arrested a 42-year-old Barrie, Ont., man concerning several thefts involving vehicles.

Police say the arrest comes after a lengthy investigation into motor vehicle thefts from May 2020 to August 2022 in the Collingwood, Huronia West, Midland, Caledon, Orillia and Muskoka and Dufferin areas.

Officers say the accused would gain access to the vehicles parked at trailheads in remote areas by smashing a window and then made off with currency and numerous personal items.

In the process of the thefts, officers say the thief caused thousands of dollars of damage to the vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, which began in January 2021, officers have now charged a 42-year-old male from Barrie with 10 counts of mischief under $5,000, seven counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and one count of failing to comply with probation.

The Barrie man is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Oct. 18.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police believe there might be more thefts from motor vehicle offences at trailhead parking lots which were not reported at the time.

Police are asking people who experienced similar incidents between Jul. 13 and Sept. 4, 2022, to contact the Community Street Crimes Unit of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321.

