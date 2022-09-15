Volunteers needed to help plant 620 new trees at Farmcrest Park in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough says thanks to donations, more than 620 new tress will be planted in Farmcrest Park next week.

The city is seeking residents to help plant the trees on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The plantings will be adjacent to the off-leash dog park with large trees to be planted near the parking lot area and along the park’s pathway. The city says the initiative is in partnership with RBC Dominion Securities, the Excelsior Group, Peterborough Homes and the Rotary Club of Peterborough.

Interested volunteers can register for one of three time-slots:

The city says RBC Dominion Securities started the initiative with a $10,000 donation through the RBC Foundation.

“At RBC Dominion Securities, we are committed to helping our communities thrive by supporting initiatives such as the City of Peterborough’s Sustainable Community Project,” stated Graham Culp, branch director.

“This project aligns to our existing commitment to greening communities. Since 2020, we have planted 25,000 trees through Tree Canada’s National Greening Program, as our way of saying thanks to our clients who have switched to paperless statements.”

An additional $5,000 for the project was donated by The Excelsior Group, a GTA-based development company which participated in a similar event at Rotary Park in 2021.

“Excelsior Group is extremely proud to be supporting this initiative,” said company president and CEO Satish Thakkar. “By planting trees, not only are we enriching our environment and surrounding community but we are planting hope for the future. As trees act as a vessel for supporting life on earth, this initiative supports our mission to Build Inspiring Spaces.”

Peterborough city Coun. Lesley Parnell, chair of the city’s arenas, parks and recreation, thanked the supporters, noting the partnership has evolved into a “wonderful community project.”

“These 620 new trees, in addition to the City’s yearly complement, are most welcome,” she said. “In Peterborough, we love our trees and parks. A variety of maples, oaks, spruces and other trees native to our zone, will be planted for an authentic look and resilience.

“Special thanks to our urban forestry team at the City of Peterborough for their tireless efforts.”

Volunteers form RBC and the Rotary Club will also assist in planting new trees alongside residents.

“The Rotary Club of Peterborough was the catalyst behind the Farmcrest off-leash dog park,” said Kevin Duguay, Rotary Club Past President. “We are now pleased to partner with RBC Dominion Securities, the Excelsior Group, Peterborough Homes, the Rotary Club of Peterborough, and GreenUP to introduce over 600 trees in the Farmcrest Park and enhance the area.”

Parnell says the planting supports the City of Peterborough Urban Forest Strategic Plan and is in addition to the city’s regular tree-planting program, which sees about 400 trees planted annually.

Michaell Papadacos, the city’s manager of infrastructure management, notes the tree planting comes as the city’s urban forest lost nearly 10 per cent of its canopy over the past five years, not including the devastation left following the May 21 derecho windstorm.

“Planting a tree is the simplest way to mitigate climate change. Donations, partnerships and public education are all needed to protect our urban forest canopy,” he said.

“Planting new trees is a high priority.”

