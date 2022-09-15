Man wanted after indecent exposure reported in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 3 at around 12 p.m., officers received a report of an indecent exposure in the Midland Avenue and Kingston Road area.

Police said a woman was outside a house when an unknown man approached her and “engaged her in conversation.”

Officers allege that’s when he “exposed himself to her.”

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old, standing six-feet-tall with a medium build.

He was seen wearing a light-coloured shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.