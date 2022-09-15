Toronto police name Myron Demkiw as new chief

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have chosen a new chief.

In an announcement Thursday, the Toronto Police Services Board said Myron Demkiw had been selected as the next chief of the force.

“Myron Demkiw is a national police leader, who has dedicated his career to enhancing public safety in partnership with Toronto’s diverse communities, including preventing and effectively combatting gun and gang violence, while supporting the police service’s ongoing reform and modernization agenda,” the notice read.

The board said Demkiw will assume his new role as chief on Dec. 19, after a three month transition period.

The board said Demkiw is a 32-year veteran of the service. He is currently the acting deputy chief of the force’s specialized operations command.

Board Chair Jim Hart said Demkiw “meets the call put out by Torontonians who seek a police leader that possesses extensive operational policing experience to keep our city, its residents, and its visitor safe, while applying a modern vision of community safety that is progressive and community-centred.”

Hart said the board is “confident” in Demkiw’s “proven track record of designing proactive, progressive and solution-focused approaches and initiatives that effectively deal with our city’s complex and ever-changing community safety and well-being needs.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory congratulated Demkiw, saying he is a “veteran police officer who is a respected policing expert when it comes to community safety and well-being, as well as gun and gang violence prevention and intervention.”

He said he knows Demkiw will “continue the work underway on police reform.”

“This is so important – the work to build and rebuild trust cannot stop,” Tory said in a statement. “We must continue to reform and modernize our police service, and we must ensure that every resident across our city feels respected and protected.”

I'm honoured to be the next Chief @TorontoPolice, effective Dec. 19. Thanks @TPSBoard for your confidence & also to my colleagues, sworn & civilian. Out of respect for our grieving members, I am reserving further comment at this time. Thank you Toronto. I look forward to serving. — Myron Demkiw (@TPSMyronDemkiw) September 15, 2022

Demkiw said he is “honoured” to be the next chief of the force.

“I am deeply invested in the city of Toronto and its people, and I am committed to the integrity and success of the Toronto Police service.”

He offered his gratitude to Chief James Ramer, and to the members of the force.

Demkiw said the organization is “grieving the loss” of Const. Andrew Hong, who was killed in a shooting in Mississauga on Monday.

“While I wish to thank the Toronto Police Services Board for their trust and confidence, and extend my gratitude to my colleagues, both sworn and civilian, I will reserve further comment at this time, out of respect for Constable Hong, his family and our Members,” he said.