Bracebridge OPP investigate ‘suspicious’ structure fire

The Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a “suspicious” structure fire in an abandoned building earlier this week.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is investigating a structure fire on Cedar Lane in Bracebridge on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Bracebridge Fire Department responded to calls about the fire just after 2 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Peake told Global News in an email at least 20 firefighters from two stations were at the scene with four apparatuses.

Peake says the vacant, boarded-up residency had no occupants inside.

There were no injuries reported, police say.

The Peake says they are unsure of the total cost caused by the fire at the time but the damage was extensive.

“The structure had collapsed on one corner during firefighting operations, and the roof was completely consumed,” Peake said in an email.

Police are urging anyone with information about the fire to contact them.