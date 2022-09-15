Menu

Health

Winnipeg police to update efforts to ID unknown injured man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 11:30 am
Winnipeg police to update efforts to ID unknown injured man

Winnipeg police will provide an update Thursday morning about an incident in August in which an unknown man was found in medical distress outside a Main Street restaurant.

The man was believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

At the time, police said they didn’t believe the man was related to a criminal matter, but believed he was in contact with numerous people in Winnipeg and were reaching out to the public to help discern his identity.

Police will speak to media from their downtown headquarters at 11:30 a.m.

