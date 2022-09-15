Cash stolen following break-in at Kent Street West business in Lindsay: police

Cash was stolen following a break and enter at a business on Kent Street West in Lindsay, police report.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday, suspects smashed glass door panels to gain entry to the business. Once inside police say they removed cash from a cash register.
Anyone who may have information about the incident can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.
On Thursday, the police service also issued a statement to business owners to consider the following safety measures to help prevent break-ins:
- post on doors/windows that no money is kept on site
- when closed, remove all cash from cash registers and leave them open with the cash trays out and visibly empty
- consider installing video surveillance equipment, an alarm system, and security film on windows/glass
- keep some lighting on inside overnight for surveillance
- remove material around the business exterior that may be used to gain entry into the premises
- report suspicious persons or vehicles observed during operating hours to police
