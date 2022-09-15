Cash stolen following break-in at Kent Street West business in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Cash was stolen following a break and enter at a business on Kent Street West in Lindsay, police report.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday, suspects smashed glass door panels to gain entry to the business. Once inside police say they removed cash from a cash register.

Anyone who may have information about the incident can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.

On Thursday, the police service also issued a statement to business owners to consider the following safety measures to help prevent break-ins:

post on doors/windows that no money is kept on site

when closed, remove all cash from cash registers and leave them open with the cash trays out and visibly empty

consider installing video surveillance equipment, an alarm system, and security film on windows/glass

keep some lighting on inside overnight for surveillance

remove material around the business exterior that may be used to gain entry into the premises

report suspicious persons or vehicles observed during operating hours to police