Crime

Cash stolen following break-in at Kent Street West business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 11:02 am
Police in Lindsay are investigating a break and enter to a business on Kent Street. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating a break and enter to a business on Kent Street. Global News Peterborough file

Cash was stolen following a break and enter at a business on Kent Street West in Lindsay, police report.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday, suspects smashed glass door panels to gain entry to the business. Once inside police say they removed cash from a cash register.

Read more: Police seek suspect after ‘new home’ robbery in Guelph, Ont.

Anyone who may have information about the incident can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.

On Thursday, the police service also issued a statement to business owners to consider the following safety measures to help prevent break-ins:

  • post on doors/windows that no money is kept on site
  • when closed, remove all cash from cash registers and leave them open with the cash trays out and visibly empty
  • consider installing video surveillance equipment, an alarm system, and security film on windows/glass
  • keep some lighting on inside overnight for surveillance
  • remove material around the business exterior that may be used to gain entry into the premises
  • report suspicious persons or vehicles observed during operating hours to police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
