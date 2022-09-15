Menu

Money

Canada’s housing market will cool more by year’s end than expected, CREA says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian housing market headed for an unprecedented cooldown' Canadian housing market headed for an unprecedented cooldown
Home prices could drop by 20 to 25% in the first quarter of 2023. Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq has more on the data and advice for both home owners and sellers to navigate around the fluctuating market. – Aug 31, 2022

The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its forecast for home sales this year and lowering its expectations for price growth.

In its latest housing market outlook, the association says it expects 532,545 properties to trade hands via Canadian MLS systems this year, down 20 per cent from the 2021 annual record.

The national average home price is forecast to rise by 4.7 per cent to $720,255.

Read more: Canada’s housing market appears to be cooling. Is this the right time to buy? 

The outlook is down from CREA’s forecast in June that predicted a 14.7 per cent decline in sales this year and a 10.8 per cent increase in the national average home price.

The updated forecast came as CREA says home sales in August were down one per cent compared with July and 24.7 per cent lower than August last year.

The national average home price was $637,673 in August, down 3.9 per cent from the same month last year.

Click to play video: 'How to Become a Homeowner in 2023' How to Become a Homeowner in 2023
How to Become a Homeowner in 2023
© 2022 The Canadian Press
