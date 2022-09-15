Sarnia, Ont. police seize over $121K of fentanyl in west end

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after Sarnia police say they seized fentanyl in the city’s west end.

On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., officers say that they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation but that “the driver was attempting to elude police.”

The suspect vehicle later came to a stop in the area of George and Christina streets.

Police say the driver provided a name of an individual who was not licensed and was unable to produce a driver’s licence photo to confirm his identity.

Investigators allege that the driver was attempting to mislead police.

Story continues below advertisement

As officers attempted to gain control of the accused, they say he began to resist. They used a stun gun and say they handcuffed him without further incident.

In searching the accused vehicle, police say they found over 422 grams of “street ready” fentanyl and 6.3 grams of pure uncut fentanyl.

The street value is estimated at $121,265, police say.

Suvaughn Sheldon Brown, 29, of Oshawa, is facing multiple charges including public mischief, obstructing, resisting, and assaulting a peace officer, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Brown remains in custody pending a bail hearing.