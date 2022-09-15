Menu

Canada

Empire reports $187.5M Q1 profit, sales up 4.1% from year ago

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 7:42 am
Click to play video: 'Supermarket inflation or ‘greedflation’?' Supermarket inflation or ‘greedflation’?
Feeling like you're being gouged at the grocery store? Global News Morning speaks with Dalhousie Food Professor Sylvain Charlebois about whether it's more than just inflation that's driving up food prices. – Sep 2, 2022

Empire Company Ltd. reported a first-quarter profit of $187.5 million as its sales rose 4.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

The parent company of the Sobeys grocery chain says its profit amounted to 71 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 6.

The result compared with a profit of $188.5 million or 70 cents per diluted share a year ago when it had more shares outstanding.

Sales totalled $7.94 billion, up from $7.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

Read more: ‘Never an easy time:’ Nova Scotia Power defends 11.6 per cent rate-hike ask

Empire says the growth in sales was driven by increased fuel sales, higher food inflation and the benefits from recent initiatives, including the expansion of its FreshCo banner in Western Canada, partially offset by the impact of pandemic restrictions being in place for part of the first quarter of the prior year.

Same-store sales for the quarter rose 3.3 per cent, while same-store sales, excluding fuel, gained 0.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.

