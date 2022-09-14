Menu

Canada

20-year-old charged after Regina police find him with a homemade rifle

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 8:05 pm
The male was arrested for a firearms offence and further investigation led to discovery of a slam gun (a home-made firearm), some rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, and other evidence to support several charges. File / Global News

A 20-year old male is facing numerous weapons charges after an incident involving an improvised firearm, also known as a slam gun.

Read more: Sask. RCMP located and arrested 16-year-old following assault at North Battleford school

On Tuesday, Sept. 13 just after 2 p.m., Regina police received a call with reports of one male pointing a firearm at another male behind a home in the 900 block of Robinson Street.

Several police units responded and located a male matching the suspect description in an alley in the 1100 block of Rae Street.

The male was arrested for a firearms offence and further investigation led to discovery of a slam gun (a home-made firearm), some rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, and other evidence to support several charges.

Austin Peepeetch from Regina is charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, s. 117.01(1) CC;
  • Possession of a ammunition contrary to prohibition, s. 117.01(1) CC;
  • Breach of probation, s. 733.1(1) CC;
  • Pointing a firearm, s. 87 CC;
  • Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, s. 88 CC;
  • Assault with a weapon, s. 267(a) CC; and
  • Carrying a concealed weapon, s. 90 CC.

Peepeetch made his first appearance in Provincial Court on these charges at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crime tagRCMP tagPolice tagRegina News tagRegina Police tagRegina tagRegina Crime tagRobinson Street tagSlam Gun tag

