Fredericton police seek public assistance after man’s body found in Saint John River

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Fredericton are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man whose body was discovered by a fisherman Wednesday evening.

Fredericton Police Force said the discovery was made in the Saint John River at around 5 p.m., near the Westmorland Street Bridge.

Officers and the fire department were called to the scene.

It’s believed the man, who was found without identification, was in his 30s.

The department does not currently have any reports of a missing man, and is working with other jurisdictions to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call 506-460-2300 or submit a tip anonymously thorough Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the remains of a female were found in the waters off Long Wharf in Saint John.

Saint John Police said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday, but an identification has not been made yet. That department also said it did not have any recently reported missing women in their jurisdiction.