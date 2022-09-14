Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton police seek public assistance after man’s body found in Saint John River

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 8:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 14' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 14
WATCH: Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Sept. 14, 2022.

Police in Fredericton are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man whose body was discovered by a fisherman Wednesday evening.

Fredericton Police Force said the discovery was made in the Saint John River at around 5 p.m., near the Westmorland Street Bridge.

Read more: Remains discovered at Long Wharf in Saint John belong to unidentified female

Officers and the fire department were called to the scene.

Trending Stories

It’s believed the man, who was found without identification, was in his 30s.

The department does not currently have any reports of a missing man, and is working with other jurisdictions to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call 506-460-2300 or submit a tip anonymously thorough Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the remains of a female were found in the waters off Long Wharf in Saint John.

Saint John Police said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday, but an identification has not been made yet. That department also said it did not have any recently reported missing women in their jurisdiction.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fredericton tagBody Found tagFredericton Police Force tagSaint John River tagremains found tagBody Discovered tagFredericton body found tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers