Environment

B.C. announces $1.9M in extreme heat funding for 36 communities across province

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 8:04 pm
Most grants were around $30,000, but the largest was $300,000, and that went to the South Okanagan and Similkameen region. View image in full screen
Most grants were around $30,000, but the largest was $300,000, and that went to the South Okanagan and Similkameen region. Matthew Brown / Associated Press

The province awarded $1.9 million on Wednesday to 36 communities across B.C. that are preparing for future extreme heat emergencies.

In a press release, the province said funding from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will help communities implement extreme heat projects and strategies, such as extreme heat risk mapping, risk assessments, extreme heat response plans and climate adaptation planning.

Read more: Keeping cool: The need to adapt to a new climate reality on Canada’s West Coast

“Given the ongoing effects of climate change in B.C. and around the world, we need to ensure that we’re prepared to respond to extreme heat events now and in the future,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“This new funding will be critical in supporting communities to develop their own heat plans and to help protect people, the local environment and local economy from the risks posed by extreme heat.”

Most grants were around $30,000, but the largest was $300,000, and that went to the South Okanagan and Similkameen region (Keremeos, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Oliver, Osoyoos, Osoyoos Indian Band, Penticton Indian Band, Princeton, Summerland, Upper Similkameen Indian Band and RDOS).

“Extreme heat is a life-and-death emergency for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and can impact the lives of all residents,” said Mark Pendergraft, board chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“The Community Emergency Preparedness Funding is critical to match the growing frequency and intensity of extreme heat emergencies in our region. As a regional district working with neighbouring partners, smart, strategic and well-planned management of these events is important for our long-term climate security, safety and well-being.”

To see a list of all the communities, First Nations and local governments that were awarded funding grants, visit the province’s website.

