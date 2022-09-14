COVID-19: Peterborough reports 99th death, 3 new outbreaks over past week as active cases climb

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at “moderate risk” for the second straight week, according to data from the health unit on Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region. The index was raised to “high risk” on Aug. 31 following nine straight weeks at “moderate risk.”

Again at “moderate risk,” for Sept. 14, the lone factor change saw wastewater surveillance change from “moderate” to “low.” All other factors remained unchanged this week compared to the Sept. 7 update.

Peterborough Public Health's COVID-19 community risk index for Sept. 14, 2022.

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 99 since the pandemic was declared — one more since the Sept. 7 update. The health unit says the latest victim was a vaccinated woman in her 90s.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 98 since the Aug. 31 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 280 — up from 263 reported on Sept. 7 but down from 292 reported on Aug. 31. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 8,684 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Sept. 13 reported 14 inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 403 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — seven more since the Sept. 7 update. There have been 47 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Aug. 24. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 8,305 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since the Sept. 7 update:

Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12

in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 12 St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough. Declared Sept. 12

Other active outbreaks:

Canterbury Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 Empress Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 25

retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 25 Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Aug. 24 on C1 unit (psychogeriatric assessment inpatient rooms).

Outbreaks declared over:

Congregate living facility (no. 50) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 and lifted Sept. 14

(no. 50) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 6 and lifted Sept. 14 Congregate living facility (no. 49) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 2 and lifted Sept. 13

(no. 49) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 2 and lifted Sept. 13 Sisters of St. Joseph long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 31 and lifted Sept. 14

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 31 and lifted Sept. 14 Pleasant Meadow Manor retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8 and lifted Sept. 12.

retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8 and lifted Sept. 12. Congregate living facility (no. 48) in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 and lifted Sept. 2.

The health unit has reported 181 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 369,555 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered — 802 more doses since the Sept. 7 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 20 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 62 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 24 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 13 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 19 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose and 36 per cent have two doses and two per cent have three doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

