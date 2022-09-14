SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec Liberals to correct costed platform after underestimating debt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'François Legault meets with Valérie Plante on Day 17 of Quebec election campaign' François Legault meets with Valérie Plante on Day 17 of Quebec election campaign
Montreal's mayor handed over her list of election demands to François Legault on the seventeenth day of the election campaign. What Valérie Plante is asking for can be summed up in one word: money. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.

The Quebec Liberals removed their costed platform from their website Wednesday after a media report noted its debt figures were off by $12 billion.

La Presse reported that the Liberals underestimated the provincial debt at the end of the mandate, which would come in at $252.6 billion instead of the $240.6 billion projected by the party in the financial framework released 10 days ago

Carlos Leitao, a former Liberal finance minister responsible for the platform, confirmed the error to La Presse and vowed to correct it Wednesday.

Read more: Quebec politicians facing repeated intimidation on campaign trail

The gaffe comes to light as Dominique Anglade prepares to take part in her first debate as Liberal leader on Thursday.

Late Tuesday, the Parti Québécois had to correct its platform hours after presenting it, blaming a spreadsheet error for overstating the cost of its commitments and the projected deficit in the final year of a PQ mandate.

The financial framework has been verified by an economics professor at the University of Ottawa, and PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon boasted that his was the only party to present a framework checked by an independent expert.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
