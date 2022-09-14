Menu

Canada

United Way cancels annual London, Ont. lunch event due to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 9:22 am
People at Untied Way of Elgin and Middlesex 2019 3M Harvest Lunch at Budweiser Gardens. View image in full screen
People at Untied Way of Elgin and Middlesex 2019 3M Harvest Lunch at Budweiser Gardens. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

As plans for the Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19 solidified in the province Tuesday, United Way Elgin Middlesex announced some changes to an upcoming event.

The nonprofit announced the cancellation of the in-person component of London’s annual 3M Harvest Lunch on Monday.

Read more: Ontario will not have provincial holiday Monday to mark Queen’s death

Instead, the event will pivot back to the online-only, “pay-it-forward” model used over the course of the pandemic that delivered over 6,000 meals to those in need through United Way agencies across the region.

“Monday’s planned in-person component of 3M Harvest Lunch is cancelled in London, but the impact of providing meals for our neighbours in need continues thanks to the generosity of 3M Canada, sponsors, and donors,” said Kelly Ziegner, president and CEO of United Way Elgin Middlesex.

Those who purchased tickets to the London event will receive an income tax receipt for the full amount of their purchase, according to officials.

The St. Thomas Elgin 3M Harvest Lunch will proceed as planned on Sept. 22 and will become the official launch date for the United Way 2022 Campaign with live entertainment and live entertainment and a range of local food-truck menu items.

“We look forward to reuniting in person and launching our campaign for the entire region,” Ziegner added.

