Crime

Public will be able to sign book of condolences for slain Toronto police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2022 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree' Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree
WATCH ABOVE: Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree.

Toronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to an officer who was shot dead in an unprovoked attack.

Const. Andrew Hong was one of two people killed Monday in a series of shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Toronto police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer says the book of condolences for Hong will be available to the public in person and online.

Sayer says planning for Hong’s funeral is currently underway and that the force is working closely with his family regarding their wishes.

Read more: Timeline of Monday’s Toronto-area shootings that left 2 victims dead, 3 injured

Police often hold large funerals for fallen officers, although it’s up to the family if they want one.

Story continues below advertisement

Hong was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto police force, having spent the past 19 years with traffic services where he worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries like prime ministers and presidents.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
