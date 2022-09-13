Menu

Canada

Trial underway for 45 people who received health violation tickets in May 2021

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Day two of the trial is underway for 45 people who received public health violation fines in 2021' Day two of the trial is underway for 45 people who received public health violation fines in 2021
WATCH: A trial is underway in Saskatoon for a group of people who were fined for breaking COVID-19 regulations during a rally last year. There are so many defendants that the trail has to be held somewhere bigger than a regular courtroom. Montana Getty has the story.

Tuesday was the second day of a trial at TCU place in Saskatoon for 45 people who received public health violation tickets in 2021.

The rally was held in protest of COVID-19 regulations at Kiwanis Park on May 9.

The amount of people ticketed surpassed the capacity of Saskatoon provincial courtrooms causing the trial to move to a larger facility.

Read more: COVID-19: $25K in fines issued in Saskatchewan for public health violations

Around 20 people sat in the gallery of the temporary courtroom to watch two hours of police video taken of people at the event.

When asked, Const. Matthew Matieshin noted who he recognized in the footage.

Richard Wintringham spent the day in court after he received a ticket in the mail after he was identified by police at the rally.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon police issue ticket to PPC election night rally attendee

“Since the beginning when we started fighting against these mandates, we believe that it hasn’t been a fair process. The health orders were one sided,” said Wintringham.

Adding, he has received eight health violation tickets since he started going to the rallies – each costing $2,800.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier is among those who received a ticket. He attended the first day of trial in Saskatoon, posting a picture with other attendees on his Twitter account.

Story continues below advertisement

While adding another tweet Tuesday of him speaking in a video about the trial, and the event where tickets were handed out.

Provincial Court Judge Doug Agnew is presiding over the proceedings.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks.

