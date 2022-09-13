Trial underway for 45 people who received health violation tickets in May 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday was the second day of a trial at TCU place in Saskatoon for 45 people who received public health violation tickets in 2021.

The rally was held in protest of COVID-19 regulations at Kiwanis Park on May 9.

The amount of people ticketed surpassed the capacity of Saskatoon provincial courtrooms causing the trial to move to a larger facility.

Around 20 people sat in the gallery of the temporary courtroom to watch two hours of police video taken of people at the event.

When asked, Const. Matthew Matieshin noted who he recognized in the footage.

Richard Wintringham spent the day in court after he received a ticket in the mail after he was identified by police at the rally.

“Since the beginning when we started fighting against these mandates, we believe that it hasn’t been a fair process. The health orders were one sided,” said Wintringham.

Adding, he has received eight health violation tickets since he started going to the rallies – each costing $2,800.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier is among those who received a ticket. He attended the first day of trial in Saskatoon, posting a picture with other attendees on his Twitter account.

These people are not ordinary Canadians. They are extraordinary Canadians who defied tyrannical laws against participating in an outdoor rally in Saskatoon last year and got $2800 tickets for it. We are in court today. WE ARE FIGHTING FOR YOUR FREEDOMS! pic.twitter.com/38qz9zdvQE — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 12, 2022

While adding another tweet Tuesday of him speaking in a video about the trial, and the event where tickets were handed out.

The trial in Saskatoon for 50 extraordinary Canadians who defied a tyrannical law against peaceful assembly will continue for the next two weeks. What a gigantic waste of money and resources when real criminals are at large! pic.twitter.com/r4bfyZI8U9 — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 13, 2022

Provincial Court Judge Doug Agnew is presiding over the proceedings.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks.