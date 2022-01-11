COVID-19: $33K in fines issued in Saskatchewan for public health violations

Eight fines were handed out in Saskatchewan over a two-week period for alleged violations of provincial health orders.
Seven summary offences, worth $2,800 each, were issued for mask violations:
- Kindersley Church, Kindersley
- Sweet Treats Candy Company, Moose Jaw
- Holy Family Catholic Church, Regina
- SKBuilt Gym, Regina
- Whole Leaf Healing Tree, Regina
- Central Avenue Hair Studio, Swift Current
- Kingdom Sound Academy, Swift Current
The province said in a release that it cannot disclose the names of individuals fined under the Health Information and Privacy Act.
SKBuilt Gym also received a fine of $14,000 for failing to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test.
The fines were handed out during the weeks of Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 and include a victim surcharge of 40 per cent.
Under current public health measures, masking is required in all indoor public spaces with some exceptions.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours is required to enter a number of establishments in Saskatchewan, including fitness centres and gyms.
