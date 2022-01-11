SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: $33K in fines issued in Saskatchewan for public health violations

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 5:55 pm
More than $33,000 in fines were handed out in Saskatchewan over a 14-day period for alleged masking and proof of vaccination violations. View image in full screen
More than $33,000 in fines were handed out in Saskatchewan over a 14-day period for alleged masking and proof of vaccination violations. Global News

Eight fines were handed out in Saskatchewan over a two-week period for alleged violations of provincial health orders.

Read more: COVID-19 cases spike in Saskatchewan, hospitalizations inch upward

Seven summary offences, worth $2,800 each, were issued for mask violations:

  • Kindersley Church, Kindersley
  • Sweet Treats Candy Company, Moose Jaw
  • Holy Family Catholic Church, Regina
  • SKBuilt Gym, Regina
  • Whole Leaf Healing Tree, Regina
  • Central Avenue Hair Studio, Swift Current
  • Kingdom Sound Academy, Swift Current

The province said in a release that it cannot disclose the names of individuals fined under the Health Information and Privacy Act.

SKBuilt Gym also received a fine of $14,000 for failing to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The fines were handed out during the weeks of Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 and include a victim surcharge of 40 per cent.

Read more: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges

Under current public health measures, masking is required in all indoor public spaces with some exceptions.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours is required to enter a number of establishments in Saskatchewan, including fitness centres and gyms.

