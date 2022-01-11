COVID-19: $33K in fines issued in Saskatchewan for public health violations

Send this page to someone via email

Eight fines were handed out in Saskatchewan over a two-week period for alleged violations of provincial health orders.

Seven summary offences, worth $2,800 each, were issued for mask violations:

Kindersley Church, Kindersley

Sweet Treats Candy Company, Moose Jaw

Holy Family Catholic Church, Regina

SKBuilt Gym, Regina

Whole Leaf Healing Tree, Regina

Central Avenue Hair Studio, Swift Current

Kingdom Sound Academy, Swift Current

The province said in a release that it cannot disclose the names of individuals fined under the Health Information and Privacy Act.

SKBuilt Gym also received a fine of $14,000 for failing to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The fines were handed out during the weeks of Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 and include a victim surcharge of 40 per cent.

Under current public health measures, masking is required in all indoor public spaces with some exceptions.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours is required to enter a number of establishments in Saskatchewan, including fitness centres and gyms.

