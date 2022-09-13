Menu

Canada

City of Kitchener launches sustainable speaker series

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 4:23 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Kitchener has announced that it will host a series of events which will focus on business as a force for good.

The city says that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Speaker Series, which is being hosted in connection with the Waterloo Region Small Business Centre, will look at how entrepreneurs have worked to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Read more: Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park moves a step closer to reopening

The first event will be on Sept. 20 at Kitchener City Hall in conjunction with Global Goals Week, which is slated to bring awareness, action and accountability to sustainable development goals.

Trending Stories

People from four local companies that impact the UN Sustainable Development Goals are scheduled to speak at the initial event including Rebecca Sherbino of the Raw Carrot, Uche Onoura of Hitch, Robyn Hobbs of Le Prix and Jeff Van Gyssel of Just Working Construction Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kitchener asking for residents’ input in drawing up new 20-year plan

The city says there will be another 17 sessions as a part of the year-long series with topics for future sessions being announced closer to the sessions dates.

