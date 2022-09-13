Menu

Crime

Edmonton police arrest man wanted for 2nd-degree murder

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 3:05 pm
Police have arrested Brandon Letendre who was wanted for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Police have arrested Brandon Letendre who was wanted for second-degree murder. Courtesy of: Edmonton Police Service

A 38-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested.

Edmonton police said they arrested Brandon Letendre on Monday evening. He was wanted for second-degree murder in Elijah Cleaver’s death.

Read more: Edmonton police search for suspect after autopsy rules homicide

Cleaver, 32, died of a stab wound after being found with injuries at a multi-unit residence in the area of 102 Avenue and 158 Street on Friday, Aug. 26.

Trending Stories

His death was ruled a homicide.

A warrant for Letendre’s arrest was issued on Aug. 29.

Police said Tuesday that Letendre remains in custody.

