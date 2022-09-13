Edmonton police arrest man wanted for 2nd-degree murder

A 38-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested.
Edmonton police said they arrested Brandon Letendre on Monday evening. He was wanted for second-degree murder in Elijah Cleaver’s death.
Read more: Edmonton police search for suspect after autopsy rules homicide
Read More
Cleaver, 32, died of a stab wound after being found with injuries at a multi-unit residence in the area of 102 Avenue and 158 Street on Friday, Aug. 26.
Trending Stories
His death was ruled a homicide.
A warrant for Letendre’s arrest was issued on Aug. 29.
Police said Tuesday that Letendre remains in custody.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments