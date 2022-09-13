Edmonton police arrest man wanted for 2nd-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested.

Edmonton police said they arrested Brandon Letendre on Monday evening. He was wanted for second-degree murder in Elijah Cleaver’s death.

Cleaver, 32, died of a stab wound after being found with injuries at a multi-unit residence in the area of 102 Avenue and 158 Street on Friday, Aug. 26.

His death was ruled a homicide.

A warrant for Letendre’s arrest was issued on Aug. 29.

Police said Tuesday that Letendre remains in custody.