Crime

OPP seize 46 guns near Prescott, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 11:57 am
OPP in Prescott seized 46 guns during a traffic stop Sept. 7. View image in full screen
OPP in Prescott seized 46 guns during a traffic stop Sept. 7. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a six-month firearms trafficking investigation concluded in an executed traffic stop on the 401 near Prescott on Sept. 7.

Police say 46 firearms were seized during the traffic stop.

Provincial police were aided by the Ottawa Police Service, Canada Border Services Agency as well as by the Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit and Cornwall Police.

Morthaza Amirdad and Kyanoush Rezael, both 31 and both from Ottawa, face charges of:

  • possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking
  • possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in a Brockville courtroom at a later date.

