Sports

Winnipeg’s Collaros, Jefferson named top CFL performers after Bombers’ Banjo Bowl victory

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 12:03 pm

A pair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been named CFL top performers for their play in the team’s Banjo Bowl rout of the Saskatchewan Roughriders on the weekend.

The league announced Tuesday that Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros and defensive end Willie Jefferson were given the weekly honours.

Read more: Blue Bombers pick Roughriders apart in one sided Banjo Bowl

Collaros now leads the CFL in passing touchdowns after Saturday’s game, when he completed 21 of 25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns, while Jefferson’s Banjo Bowl stats featured two sacks, a forced fumble and three defensive tackles.

The playoff-bound Bombers (12-1-0) next see action in Hamilton this Saturday against the Tiger-Cats (3-9-0).

