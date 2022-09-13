Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine available for some in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 12:01 pm
A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario, on Sunday January 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario, on Sunday January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Waterloo Region announced Monday that the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is available for those who fall under certain groupings.

“A booster dose of this bivalent vaccine will provide added protection during the fall and winter months when the community transmission of COVID-19 is expected to increase due to more time spent indoors and a seasonal increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses,” the region said in a release.

Read more: COVID vaccine appointments to open July 28 for Ontario children under 5 years old

The list of those who are currently eligible includes those who are in long-term-care or retirement homes, those over the age of 70, and those who are over the age of 12 and are immunocompromised.

Trending Stories

Those who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis, as well as those who are over the age of 18, and those who are either pregnant or in health-care work also qualify.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fact check: Yes, the Moderna Omicron shot for Canada was tested on humans. What to know

The region says that appointments are required to get the booster shots at its vaccine clinics, which can be made through the province’s online portal.

Those who are pregnant or health-care workers who require further assistance can call Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900.

Health Canada has approved the vaccine as a booster dose for those over the age of 18 as long as it has been six months since their previous dose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagmoderna tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo regional council tagWaterloo COVID news tagKitchener COVID news tagCambridge COVID news tagModerna Spikevax tagModerna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers