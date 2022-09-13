Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine available for some in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region announced Monday that the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is available for those who fall under certain groupings.

“A booster dose of this bivalent vaccine will provide added protection during the fall and winter months when the community transmission of COVID-19 is expected to increase due to more time spent indoors and a seasonal increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses,” the region said in a release.

The list of those who are currently eligible includes those who are in long-term-care or retirement homes, those over the age of 70, and those who are over the age of 12 and are immunocompromised.

Those who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis, as well as those who are over the age of 18, and those who are either pregnant or in health-care work also qualify.

The region says that appointments are required to get the booster shots at its vaccine clinics, which can be made through the province’s online portal.

Those who are pregnant or health-care workers who require further assistance can call Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900.

Health Canada has approved the vaccine as a booster dose for those over the age of 18 as long as it has been six months since their previous dose.