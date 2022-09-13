Toronto police officer killed in shooting remembered as ‘outstanding’ veteran

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer shot and killed in what police are calling an ambush attack is being remembered Tuesday as an “outstanding” veteran who paid the ultimate sacrifice in working to keep his community safe.

Police have said Const. Andrew Hong, 48, a traffic services officer who had been with Toronto police for 22 years, was slain on his lunch break in an unprovoked attack Monday afternoon. He is survived by his wife, two teenage children and his parents.

A previously scheduled meeting Tuesday of the Toronto Police Services Board began with top officials holding a moment of silence for Hong.

“We’ve lost an outstanding member of the service and an outstanding individual in Andrew,” police chief James Ramer said. “We give our deepest condolences to his family and our membership is going to work through it and we will honour him appropriately in due course.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg wrote in a tweet of his “profound sadness” over the death of Hong, who he said was “an officer, a gentleman, an incredible human being, and a close personal friend.”

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said in a statement that he extends his condolences to Hong’s family and friends.

“We are thinking of Constable Hong today, a man, a husband, a father, a son, a friend, and a person with unassailable integrity _ a person whose heart was made for friendship,” Kerzner wrote.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said everyone in the city is grieving. He extended his condolences to Hong’s family and colleagues, and said it’s a reminder that police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep their communities safe.

“A lot of them that we met this morning at the traffic services had to get up this morning and come to work,” Tory said at the police board meeting.

“They continue to serve us and to protect us and that is _ in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy like this _ something that is, you know, quite a remarkable part of the job they do for us every day.”

This case is a particular tragedy because Hong appears to have been ambushed simply because he was a police officer, said Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, who is a former Toronto police chief.

“It’s a reminder, I think, of the risks that our officers face for us every single day, when they when they go out to do their job of keeping us all safe,” he said at a Liberal caucus retreat in New Brunswick.

“The sacrifice of that officer, his family, should be grieved by the entire city. It will be.”

Peel police are co-ordinating a multi-jurisdictional investigation into shooting scenes spanning three Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area cities Monday afternoon that left Hong, another victim and the suspect dead, as well as three others injured.

The chase for the suspect ended about two hours after the first of two reported shootings when Ontario’s police watchdog says officers shot the man, who had been tracked down in a Hamilton cemetery.

The Special Investigations Unit says their probe will focus partly on the cemetery and four officers who were involved in the incident.

They say they notified the alleged suspect’s next-of-kin last night and are awaiting an autopsy to be scheduled. They have assigned seven investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Peel Regional Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Shawn Petry in its provincewide emergency alert on Monday, which warned the public of an “active shooter, armed and dangerous.”

Police say Hong was killed while on break during training in Mississauga, Ont., and another person was injured.

Officials say they believe the same suspect is responsible for a second shooting less than an hour later at a Milton, Ont., auto body shop that killed one person and injured two others.

