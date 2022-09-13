Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1st Canadian edition of Michelin Guide to be revealed in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 6:14 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto to become Canada’s 1st Michelin Guide destination' Toronto to become Canada’s 1st Michelin Guide destination
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto to become Canada’s 1st Michelin Guide destination. Caryn Lieberman reports – May 10, 2022

TORONTO — The first Canadian edition of the food world’s prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed tonight, featuring its list of top Toronto restaurants.

Chefs will learn whether their restaurant teams have earned Michelin stars, Bib Gourmands or other distinctions.

The famous one, two and three stars single out restaurants deemed to have exceptional cuisine that reflects the personality of the chef.

The Bib Gourmand identifies restaurants that offer good quality food for good value, while the Michelin green star goes to restaurants with sustainable practices. The new Toronto guide will include top hotel picks.

Read more: Michelin Guide inspectors heading out to Toronto restaurants ahead of 1st Canadian edition

Michelin named Toronto its first Canadian location in May, and added Vancouver in July.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Named after a tire company, the guides were first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage tire sales by offering advice to French motorists and travellers.

That included tips on how to change a tire, where to get gas and where to eat or take shelter for the night. The guide is now in 39 countries around the world.

Michelin says anonymous inspectors pay for the food and only evaluate the quality of the cuisine. The criteria used includes product quality, mastery of flavour and cooking technique, harmony and balance of flavors, the chef’s personality reflected in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the menu.

“These criteria guarantee a consistent selection so that a star restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or Tokyo,” Michelin says in a release.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagRestaurants tagToronto Restaurants tagMichelin Guide tagMichelin Stars tagMichelin Guide restaurants tagMichelin Guide stars tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers