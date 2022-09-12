Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan stabbings: Indigenous Services minister to visit mass killing site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2022 5:35 pm
In Saskatchewan, the first funerals are underway for the victims of the stabbings that occurred last weekend on the James Smith Cree Nation and town of Weldon. But as the police investigation continues, there are mounting calls for a public inquiry. Mike Armstrong reports.

The federal minister for Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, is scheduled to visit on Tuesday the site of a mass killing in Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Hajdu will express solidarity and ongoing support for the James Smith Cree Nation, northeast of Saskatoon.

Trudeau says the government will continue to “be there” for the community over the coming days, months and years.

Two suspects, brothers Myles and Damien Sanderson, also died.

A spokesman for Hajdu’s office says she has been invited to attend a funeral of one of the victims and is not planning a news conference.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
