More than $200,000 in drugs, firearms seized by Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is facing several charges after more than $200,000 worth of illicit drugs and firearms were discovered on Sunday.

Officers say the guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant in a Clayton Drive apartment and found 42 grams of cocaine (with an estimated value of $4,200) and some cash.

Further investigation of the suite and a related vehicle turned up 784 grams of methamphetamine, 340 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of ecstasy which amounted to a combined value of nearly $210,000.

Police also seized 800 grams of an unknown powder, a few guns, a stolen driver’s licence and other items.

The suspect is facing several charges related to trafficking and possessing drugs.

