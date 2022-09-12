More than $200,000 in drugs, firearms seized by Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is facing several charges after more than $200,000 worth of illicit drugs and firearms were discovered on Sunday.
Officers say the guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant in a Clayton Drive apartment and found 42 grams of cocaine (with an estimated value of $4,200) and some cash.
Further investigation of the suite and a related vehicle turned up 784 grams of methamphetamine, 340 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of ecstasy which amounted to a combined value of nearly $210,000.
Police also seized 800 grams of an unknown powder, a few guns, a stolen driver’s licence and other items.
The suspect is facing several charges related to trafficking and possessing drugs.
