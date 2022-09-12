Crop duster plane crashes near Donalda in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A crop duster plane crashed Monday morning east of Ponoka in central Alberta.

RCMP said officers from the Bashaw detachment, firefighters and EMS were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to the crash site at Highway 53 and Range Road 190, near the village of Donalda.

STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene but said the crew was later stood down because they were not medically required.

Alberta Health Services said EMS also responded but did not treat or transport anyone either.

It’s believed the pilot was alone in the aircraft, RCMP said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a team of investigators has been being dispatched to the area after “an aerial application aircraft accident” near the village in the County of Stettler No. 6.

No other details were confirmed.

— More to come…