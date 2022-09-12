Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crop duster plane crashes near Donalda in central Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 3:42 pm
File photo of a crop duster plane. View image in full screen
File photo of a crop duster plane. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A crop duster plane crashed Monday morning east of Ponoka in central Alberta.

RCMP said officers from the Bashaw detachment, firefighters and EMS were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to the crash site at Highway 53 and Range Road 190, near the village of Donalda.

STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene but said the crew was later stood down because they were not medically required.

Alberta Health Services said EMS also responded but did not treat or transport anyone either.

Trending Stories

It’s believed the pilot was alone in the aircraft, RCMP said.

Read more: RCMP say 2 men dead after small plane crashes in central Alberta

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a team of investigators has been being dispatched to the area after “an aerial application aircraft accident” near the village in the County of Stettler No. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were confirmed.

— More to come…

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Plane Crash tagTSB tagAlberta agriculture tagTransportation Safety Board of Canada tagcentral Alberta tagAlberta farming tagAlberta plane crash tagBashaw RCMP tagCrop Duster tagCounty of Stettler tagCentral Alberta plane crash tagDonalda tagCrop duster plane crash tagDonalda plane crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers