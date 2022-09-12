Hamilton’s most vulnerable the first eligible for Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

With Ontario making Omicron-targeted vaccines available to residents considered the most vulnerable for COVID-19, Hamilton Public Health (HPH) says doses will be offered to all previously-booked booster appointments between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25, depending on availability.

Health officials estimate about 110,000 high-risk individuals in the city are now eligible with another 350,000 Hamiltonians between 18 and 69 years expected to become entitled to the shot on Sept. 26.

“As we spend more time indoors in the coming weeks and months, viruses spread more easily, including COVID-19,” the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said in a release.

“In anticipation of this fall’s respiratory illness season, Hamilton Public Health and its partners are launching a local bivalent COVID-19 vaccine campaign to ensure Hamiltonians can better protect themselves.”

The HPH campaign is suggesting residents tap into capacity at local pharmacies for their shot when eligible, since about 50 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the city over the last six months have been delivered that way.

“Once ramped up in the week to come, it is anticipated that nearly 75 per cent of all COVID-19 vaccines administered locally this upcoming respiratory illness season will be received at local pharmacies,” the city said in a release.

The Mountain Vaccine Clinic at Lime Ridge Mall will remain active in the weeks ahead dispensing up to 600 doses per day based on the initial supply delivered this week.

It’s expected to move to 1,000-1,300 per day, depending on need, with increased supply and additional human health resources.

Mobile vaccine clinics are expected to administer up to 100 doses per day, per clinic.

Local long-term care home residents can get the bivalent vaccines through the Ontario Ministry of Health’s GO-VAXX bus clinics and local pharmacies.

Appointments can now be booked, as of Monday morning, through the province’s online booking system, with the first appointments available the same day.

People aged 18 and older can book for planning purposes, though appointments will be available based on supply from the federal government.

A Hamiltonian can receive the bivalent booster if at least six months have passed since their last dose, regardless of how many shots they have already received.

COVID transmission 'moderate and stable' according to public health

Hamilton Public Health’s latest assessment of COVID transmission across the city is considered to be “moderate and stable” as of the end of last week.

The city’s seven-day COVID test positivity rate has been declining over the past two weeks moving from 16 per cent in late August to 14.5 per cent as of early September.

Wastewater samples taken over the same period have been stable by all accounts with hospital admissions for COVID averaging around two per day over the past two weeks.

The number of reported institutional outbreaks in the last 14 days was up 10, moving from the 22 instances recorded in late August to 32 as of Sept. 7.

Just over 17 per cent of Hamiltonians have had a fourth dose

Public health estimates some 17 per cent of residents have gotten a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine since it available to anyone 18-plus in mid-June.

The agency estimates that about 84 per cent of Hamiltonians have had at least once shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, 80.6 per cent having completed a primary series of two doses and 51.9 per cent aged five-plus have had a third dose.

