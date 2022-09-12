South Simcoe police charge Barrie man with stunt driving in Innisfil, Ont.

A man from Barrie, Ont., who was running late for work is facing several charges related to stunt driving after South Simcoe police say he was caught going 56 km/h over the speed limit.
“There’s no excuse for stunt driving – including being late for work,” police said in a Tweet Monday.
Officers say a 28-year-old man was caught driving 136 km/h in posted 80 zone on County Road 27 in Innisfil on Saturday.
He has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.
In Ontario, drivers caught stunt driving can face an immediate 30-day driver’s license suspension, 14-day impoundment of vehicle, six demerit points and a fine between $2000 to $10,000.
