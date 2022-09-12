Prince Harry shares tribute to his ‘granny’ in 1st statement since Queen Elizabeth’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry has shared a sweet statement, fondly remembering his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, paid tribute to the queen’s “unwavering grace and dignity” in a farewell message posted to his and his wife’s Archewell website.

Describing his “granny” as a “guiding compass” in her service and duty, the prince said he was grateful for the “special moments” they shared.

View image in full screen The statement shared by Prince Harry to the Archewell website, paying tribute to his late grandmother. Archwell.com

In his statement, Prince Harry echoed words spoken by the queen’s late husband Prince Philip: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.

View image in full screen Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. John Stillwell / The Canadian Press

There have been questions as to whether the queen had a chance to meet her youngest great-grandchild, one-year-old Lilibet, who was born to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the BBC reports that the Sussexes had the chance to introduce their daughter — who was named the queen’s childhood nickname — when the family made their first return trip to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee festivities in June.

The statement comes two days after Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate Middleton (now the Prince and Princess of Wales) at Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers and view the tributes left outside the castle gates.

View image in full screen From left, Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor / The Associated Press

The two sons of King Charles, once so close after the death of their mother Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997, have fallen out in recent years after Harry and Meghan gave up their royal titles to move to the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the heir to the throne said an invitation for the Windsor walkabout had been extended by William.

View image in full screen From left, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor / The Associated Press

A royal source described it as an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family. They emerged from the same car, all wearing black.

The two couples did not interact much during the 40-minute walkabout near one of the queen’s favourite English homes, as they stopped to read messages left among the flowers, and shake hands and chat with the thousands of people lining the Long Walk.

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Alberto Pezzali / The Associated Press

As for the rest of Harry’s statement, he thanked his grandmother for her “commitment to service … sound advice … and infectious smile.

Story continues below advertisement

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

— With files from Reuters