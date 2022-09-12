Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Twitter whistleblower payment doesn’t breach deal terms as Musk claims: company

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 12, 2022 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal' Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal – Jul 13, 2022

Twitter Inc. said on Monday payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any terms of its US$44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, after the world’s richest man cited the move as another reason to scrap the deal.

In a letter to Twitter on Friday, lawyers for Musk said Twitter’s failure to seek his consent before paying US$7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricts when Twitter could make such payments.

Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January as the company’s security head, last month accused the social media firm of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defences against hackers and spam accounts.

Trending Stories

Read more: Twitter whistleblower another reason to exit deal, Elon Musk says

Story continues below advertisement

The whistleblower will meet the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee on Sept. 13 to discuss the allegations. Separately, Twitter is holding a special meeting on Tuesday for shareholders to vote on the merger.

Musk, who also runs the electric car company Tesla Inc., has accused Twitter of misrepresenting the prevalence of spam or bot accounts on its platform and has sought to terminate the deal citing those reasons.

A trial in Delaware Chancery Court is scheduled to begin on Oct. 17.

Musk’s lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

© 2022 Reuters
Elon Musk tagelon musk twitter tagTwitter Stock tagtwitter elon musk tagTwitter news tagelon musk news tagMusk tagMusk Twitter tagElon Musk Twitter news tagTwitter Musk tagTwitter Elon Musk news tagTwitter Whistleblower tagTwitter deal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers