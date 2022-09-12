Morning news rewind: Monday, Sept. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Redmond Shannon on Queen Elizabeth’s final journey, Underground YXE creator Eric Anderson and Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Sept. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Sombre ceremony as Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey

It’s another day of sombre ceremony in the U.K. Monday as the country prepares for next week’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch, King Charles III will be arriving in Scotland, having received the sympathies of British lawmakers.

Global’s European correspondent Redmond Shannon joins Chris Carr from London with the details.

3:36 Sombre ceremony as Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey Sombre ceremony as Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey

Underground YXE celebrating 5 years of telling untold stories

There are many people in Saskatoon who are making a difference in our community.

Story continues below advertisement

A home-grown podcast is highlighting locals to help tell their stories.

Eric Anderson, the creator of YXE Underground, is celebrating season five of his podcast this week, telling the untold stories of those making a difference in the community.

4:03 Underground YXE celebrating 5 years of telling untold stories Underground YXE celebrating 5 years of telling untold stories

Skills recognition high priority for Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp

One issue Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp says is a priority for him in the upcoming parliamentary session is simplifying the process of skilled foreign credential recognition.

The rising cost of living is also a high-priority issue for the conservative MP.

Redekopp sits down with Chris Carr to discuss how he intends to address these issues when parliament resumes.

3:54 Skills recognition high priority for Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp Skills recognition high priority for Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 12

The wind will pick up with temperatures holding around seasonable. Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Sept. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 12 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 12