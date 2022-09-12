Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Monday, Sept. 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Sept. 12' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Sept. 12
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Sept. 12.

Redmond Shannon on Queen Elizabeth’s final journey, Underground YXE creator Eric Anderson and Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Sept. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Sombre ceremony as Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey

It’s another day of sombre ceremony in the U.K. Monday as the country prepares for next week’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch, King Charles III will be arriving in Scotland, having received the sympathies of British lawmakers.

Global’s European correspondent Redmond Shannon joins Chris Carr from London with the details.

Click to play video: 'Sombre ceremony as Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey' Sombre ceremony as Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey
Sombre ceremony as Queen Elizabeth II begins final journey

Underground YXE celebrating 5 years of telling untold stories

There are many people in Saskatoon who are making a difference in our community.

Story continues below advertisement

A home-grown podcast is highlighting locals to help tell their stories.

Eric Anderson, the creator of YXE Underground, is celebrating season five of his podcast this week, telling the untold stories of those making a difference in the community.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Underground YXE celebrating 5 years of telling untold stories' Underground YXE celebrating 5 years of telling untold stories
Underground YXE celebrating 5 years of telling untold stories

Skills recognition high priority for Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp

One issue Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp says is a priority for him in the upcoming parliamentary session is simplifying the process of skilled foreign credential recognition.

The rising cost of living is also a high-priority issue for the conservative MP.

Redekopp sits down with Chris Carr to discuss how he intends to address these issues when parliament resumes.

Click to play video: 'Skills recognition high priority for Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp' Skills recognition high priority for Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp
Skills recognition high priority for Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 12

The wind will pick up with temperatures holding around seasonable. Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Sept. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 12' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 12
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 12
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Queen Elizabeth tagParliament tagQueen Elizabeth II tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagSaskatoon West tagBrad Redekopp tagEric Anderson tagUnderground Yxe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers