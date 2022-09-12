Menu

Crime

Man dead after ‘targeted’ shooting in Brampton’s west end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 7:13 am
Peel police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Brampton Monday morning. View image in full screen
Peel police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Brampton Monday morning. Global News

A man is dead after a “targeted” shooting in Brampton’s west end, police say.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon said emergency crews responded to the area of Wanless and Veterans drives, near Mississauga Road, shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

“Peel police and first responders arrived on scene and located an adult male who had been shot inside a vehicle,” Cannon told reporters.

She said the victim was in a vehicle that was on the driveway of a home.

Read more: 3 people with gunshot wounds located inside downtown Toronto nightclub, police say

“Paramedics attempted to render care to this male and unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Cannon said.

Peel police’s homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Cannon said said that they currently don’t have any suspect information and said investigators would be canvassing the area Monday looking for witnesses.

“But at this point, after speaking with homicide investigators, it does appear that this has been a targeted incident,” Cannon added.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

