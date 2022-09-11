Menu

Canada

Kelowna Firefighters host 4th annual 9/11 Stair Climb

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 12:18 pm
Firefighters from throughout the Okanagan gathered in Kelowna on Wednesday morning for the second annual 9/11 Stair Climb. (Sept. 11, 2019). View image in full screen
Firefighters from throughout the Okanagan gathered in Kelowna on Wednesday morning for the second annual 9/11 Stair Climb. (Sept. 11, 2019). Global News

First responders from across the Okanagan are taking on their fourth annual 9/11 Stair Climb event Sunday morning to raise money for the Kelowna Firefighter’s Charitable Society and Burn Fund.

For the first time, the public can partake in this fundraising event with first responders, which will act as a space to show respect to the first responders who lost their lives at the tower attacks and every day since.

First responders will join the public in walking up Knox Mountain Road, a total of 3.5 kilometres, in their respective uniforms.

Read more: 21 years of 9/11: Biden honours victims of the attack, vows commitment to thwart terror

The climb is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Knox Mountain, with parking located on Knox Mountain Driver or disc golf parking lots.

The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society was founded in 2007, and it aims to support local charities and people in need. Some of their charitable initiatives include the Rooftop Campout, Falcons Night Out, and the Slo-Pitch Tournament.

Participants can register on their Kelowna 911 Stair Climb Facebook Page or in person at the event. There is a recommended donation of $20 to participate in the climb.

