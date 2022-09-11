Kelowna Firefighters host 4th annual 9/11 Stair Climb

Send this page to someone via email

First responders from across the Okanagan are taking on their fourth annual 9/11 Stair Climb event Sunday morning to raise money for the Kelowna Firefighter’s Charitable Society and Burn Fund.

For the first time, the public can partake in this fundraising event with first responders, which will act as a space to show respect to the first responders who lost their lives at the tower attacks and every day since.

First responders will join the public in walking up Knox Mountain Road, a total of 3.5 kilometres, in their respective uniforms.

The climb is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Knox Mountain, with parking located on Knox Mountain Driver or disc golf parking lots.

The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society was founded in 2007, and it aims to support local charities and people in need. Some of their charitable initiatives include the Rooftop Campout, Falcons Night Out, and the Slo-Pitch Tournament.

Participants can register on their Kelowna 911 Stair Climb Facebook Page or in person at the event. There is a recommended donation of $20 to participate in the climb.