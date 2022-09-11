Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Swimmer dies, woman seriously injured after attempting rescue at N.S. beach

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 12:03 pm
A swimmer died Saturday afternoon, and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, at Melmerby Beach in Pictou County, N.S. . View image in full screen
A swimmer died Saturday afternoon, and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, at Melmerby Beach in Pictou County, N.S. . DD

A swimmer died Saturday afternoon and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries at Melmerby Beach in Pictou County, N.S.

RCMP said they responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m., along with the Little Harbour Fire Department, New Glasgow Fire Department and EHS.

Read more: Suspicious fire destroys 160-year-old church in northern Nova Scotia

“Officers learned that a woman became in distress while attempting to rescue a man from the water,” RCMP said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“Bystanders assisted bringing them both to shore and administered first aid.”

A 57-year-old man from Halifax was taken to hospital by EHS, where he was later pronounced dead. RCMP said the 64-year-old woman, also from Halifax, suffered serious injuries and is also in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drowning tagSwimmers tagDrowning Rescue tagNova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office tagPictou County RCMP tagswimmers in distress tagMelmerby Beach tagmelmerby beach drowning tagNS drowning tagpictou county drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers