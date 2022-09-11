Swimmer dies, woman seriously injured after attempting rescue at N.S. beach

Send this page to someone via email

A swimmer died Saturday afternoon and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries at Melmerby Beach in Pictou County, N.S.

RCMP said they responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m., along with the Little Harbour Fire Department, New Glasgow Fire Department and EHS.

“Officers learned that a woman became in distress while attempting to rescue a man from the water,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Bystanders assisted bringing them both to shore and administered first aid.”

A 57-year-old man from Halifax was taken to hospital by EHS, where he was later pronounced dead. RCMP said the 64-year-old woman, also from Halifax, suffered serious injuries and is also in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.