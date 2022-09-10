Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blue Bombers pick Roughriders apart in one sided Banjo Bowl

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2022 8:28 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10), Brendan OLeary-Orange (84) and Brady Oliveira (20) celebrate Demskis touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Winnipeg Saturday, September 10, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10), Brendan OLeary-Orange (84) and Brady Oliveira (20) celebrate Demskis touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Winnipeg Saturday, September 10, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW

Zach Collaros threw for four touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored on their first eight possessions in a crushing 54-20 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The Bombers, who didn’t punt until three minutes was left in the fourth quarter, put up a string of six touchdowns and a pair of field goals in front of a sold-out crowd of 33,234 fans at IG Field for the 18th edition of the Banjo Bowl.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Winnipeg (12-1) has clinched the three-game CFL season series with Saskatchewan (6-7) after beating the Riders 20-18 in last weekend’s Labour Day Classic. The third game is in Winnipeg on Sept. 30.

Trending Stories

Collaros completed 21-of-25 pass attempts for 273 yards and no interceptions. He was replaced with Dru Brown with nine minutes left in the final quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown threw his first CFL touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Dalton Schoen with 42 seconds left in the game.

Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was 15-of-18 passing for 124 with no TDs and no picks. Jake Dolegala went in for Fajardo late in the fourth.

Click to play video: 'Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II' Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Changes underway in Saskatchewan following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Canadian Press
CFL tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagRegina tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagZach Collaros tagCody Fajardo tagCFL news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers